Feng Shui

Feng Shui is an ancient art related to the law and order of the universe and the power of nature. Can Feng Shui bring happiness to us?

Feng Shui for Dummies

This is a concise Fengshui book with many practical tips and pictures.

AllFengShui.com

A directory of consultants by location.

Feng Shui and Your Health

An article on how Feng Shui can be used to improve your health, written by Leslie Jacobson.

Feng Shui FAQs

Some frequently asked questions and answers about Feng Shui.

Feng Shui Articles

Traditional Feng Shui articles that teach, inform and inspire.

Feng Shui Help

Contains a list of answers to FAQ regarding Fengshui and a weekly tip.

Feng Shui News.net

Includes news and other information related to Feng Shui.

Feng Shui Times

Includes articles and features from Feng Shui practitioners.

Fun with Feng Shui !

An informative reference guide covering all aspects of Feng Shui.

Feng Shui and Some Recommended Websites

Feng Shui links.

The Feng Shui Guild

Has a calendar of events and bimonthly newsletters about Feng Shui.

The Feng Shui of Physics

A letter to the editors by Tee Wee Kiat.

American Healing Arts Institute

Features a feng shui book, "The Complete Idiots Guide to Feng Shui" by Val Biktashev and Elizabeth Moran.

Feng Shui Emporium

Sells Feng Shui materials and books.

Susan Levitt

Feng shui professor and feng shui consultant, author of Taoist Feng Shui and Taoist Astrology.

