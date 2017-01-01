Feng Shui
Feng Shui is an ancient art related to the law and order of the universe and the power of nature. Can Feng Shui bring happiness to us?
Feng Shui for Dummies
This is a concise Fengshui book with many practical tips and pictures.
AllFengShui.com
A directory of consultants by location.
Feng Shui and Your Health
An article on how Feng Shui can be used to improve your health, written by Leslie Jacobson.
Feng Shui FAQs
Some frequently asked questions and answers about Feng Shui.
Feng Shui Articles
Traditional Feng Shui articles that teach, inform and inspire.
Feng Shui Help
Contains a list of answers to FAQ regarding Fengshui and a weekly tip.
Feng Shui News.net
Includes news and other information related to Feng Shui.
Feng Shui Times
Includes articles and features from Feng Shui practitioners.
Fun with Feng Shui !
An informative reference guide covering all aspects of Feng Shui.
Feng Shui and Some Recommended Websites
Feng Shui links.
The Feng Shui Guild
Has a calendar of events and bimonthly newsletters about Feng Shui.
The Feng Shui of Physics
A letter to the editors by Tee Wee Kiat.
American Healing Arts Institute
Features a feng shui book, "The Complete Idiots Guide to Feng Shui" by Val Biktashev and Elizabeth Moran.
Feng Shui Emporium
Sells Feng Shui materials and books.
Susan Levitt
Feng shui professor and feng shui consultant, author of Taoist Feng Shui and Taoist Astrology.
Go to Feng Shui