China News

Temple_of_Mencius_-_Yasheng_Hall_-_inside_-_P1050921.JPG - User:Vmenkov

Confucianism's second most famous philosopher had a lot to say about the nature of man.

Temple_of_Mencius_-_Yasheng_Hall_-_inside_-_P1050921.JPG - User:Vmenkov

Confucianism's second most famous philosopher had a lot to say about the nature of man.

Young woman jogging on Great Wall of China, rear view - joSon/Digital Vision/Getty Images

6 Remnants of the Qin Dynasty That Still Flourish in Present Day China

China News
The Latest in China News
7 Chinese Fable Stories
Many Chinese fables tell an entertaining story to illustrate a moral lesson. Here are seven such stories, involving donkeys, tigers, foxes and more.
Chinese man surprising girlfriend with roses - Jade/Blend Images/Getty Images
How the Traditional Chinese View of Sex Is Risky for Its People
How the Chinese tradition of sex as a controversial topic causes the lack of education about sex issues.
Statue of Confucius - XiXinXing/Getty Images
How Confucianism, Taoism and Buddhism Influenced Traditional Chinese Culture
An introduction to Confucianism, Taoism and Buddhism as the essences of traditional Chinese culture.
elderly Chinese man smiling - Matteo Colombo/Moment/Getty Images
How the Chinese Celebrate Birthdays of Elderly People
Chinese people put their family in a very important position as they regard it as a means to keep the family blood stream continuously running. Learn about Chinese customs for elderly people.
newborn's feet - KidStock/Blend Images/Getty Images
Interesting Chinese Birthday Customs
Chinese people put their family in a very important position as they regard it as a means to keep the family blood stream continuously running. Learn about Chinese customs for newborn babies.
Silkworm cocoons on mulberry leaf - baobao ou/Moment/Getty Images
How Was Silk Discovered?
Silk is discovered in China as one of the best materials for clothing. Want to know when or where or how it is discovered?
Lunar new year's decoration and red lanterns - Huchen Lu/Photographer's Choice/Getty Images
Learn About Nian, the Grandest Chinese Festival
Learn about Nian, or the Spring Festival, its origin, development, and link to a monstrous story.
chopsticks and bowl of rice - Renee Comet/Public Domain
Fun Facts About Chinese Chopsticks
The story and customs of Chinese chopsticks in China.
Chinese characters - Asoer/Wikipedia Commons/Public Domain
How Many Chinese Characters Do You Really Need to Know?
How many Chinese characters do you need to know? For basic reading and writing of modern Chinese, you only need a few thousand. Here are the coverage rates of the most frequently used Chinese characters.
The Story Behind the Double Happiness Symbol
If you've always wanted to know the story behind the Chinese Double Happiness character, get the facts with this overview of the good luck symbol.
The Facts About the Chinese Moon Festival
Familiarize yourself with the Chinese Moon Festival with this overview of its origins, traditional foods and the ways it's celebrated worldwide.
The Facts About the Elderly in China
How will China face the challenges that arise from its population growing old? Learn more about the problems awaiting this emerging super power.
Biography of Chairman Mao Zedong
Get the facts on Chairman Mao Zedong, founder of the People's Republic of China, with this biography of the leader who earned worldwide recognition.
The History of the Dragon Boat Festival
Get the facts about the history of the Dragon Boat Festival with this brief review. Learn about the origins of the festival, the food served and more.
What You Should Know About These Chinese Good Luck Symbols
If you're interested in learning more about Chinese good luck symbols, get started with this review of the characters for health, happiness and more.
Prev
1
2
3
4
5
7